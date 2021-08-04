Charges filed after officer involved shooting in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Charges are pending in an officer involved shooting that happened this week in Fayette County.

The Oak Hill detachment of West Virginia State Police filed criminal charges against a man who they said got into a fight with a Fayette County Deputy on Tuesday.

Jerome Howard Friedman, 32, of Hamilton, New Jersey has warrants pending for Malicious Assault, Obstructing-Attempt to Disarm an Officer and Fleeing with Reckless Indifference.

Police said Friedman is in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after an incident involving a deputy in Fayette County. Investigators said Friedman stole a car from the Flatwoods area, then drove to Fayette County. When a deputy pulled him over, Friedman allegedly tried to run away. Police said he tried taking the deputy’s gun, which led to the shooting.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Friedman will be taken custody after he is released from the hospital.