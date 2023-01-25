BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The trial for a Charleston man charged with three counts of child sexual abuse by a parent or guardian was on trial before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Amburose Mariaghanaprkasan is accused of sexually abusing a child at least twenty times, while the victim was in the victim’s Shady Spring home.

The alleged abuse started in August 2016 when the victim was five years old and continued until June 2020, when the victim was nine years old.

The victim, now 11, took the stand.

Under questioning by Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, the child testified to jurors about reports the child had made to a counselor.