Charleston man arrested for felony burglary in Fayette County

PAGE-KINCAID, WV (WVNS)– Officers arrested a Charleston man on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 on a felony burglary charge.

Forest Hendricks, 32, from Charleston, allegedly entered into the victim’s house without permission and locked himself inside the bedroom. According to deputies, Hendricks attempted to gain access to the victim’s banking and credit card information.

Deputies were able to gain access and arrest Hendricks.

Hendricks was charged with a felony offense of Burglary and a misdemeanor offense of Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer. He was unable to post a $50,000 bond and was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

For any information about this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or send a private message to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.