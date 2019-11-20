Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Charleston murder suspect captured in Philadelphia

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted in connection with a murder in Charleston this past July has been arrested by the United States Marshals Service for the Southern District of West Virginia along with the Charleston and South Charleston police departments in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Braheim Griffin, 25, was wanted for 1st Degree Murder in the death of 19-year-old Trequan Gibson. On July 4, Griffin allegedly shot Gibson multiple times on Charleston’s West End. Griffin had been on the run since that day. The combined law enforcement effort led authorities to learn that Griffin was hiding out in Philadelphia. US Marshals in Philadelphia spotted Griffin in the city and captured him.

United States Marshal Michael T. Baylous said “It is through the cooperation of law enforcement and the public that these outstanding accomplishments are achieved. I am extremely proud of our Deputy United States Marshals, Task Force Officers, the South Charleston Police Department, and the Charleston Police Department working side by side to protect and serve the citizens of West Virginia and our great nation!”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Beckley 5th grader helps non-profits collect what they need to serve community during holiday season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley 5th grader helps non-profits collect what they need to serve community during holiday season"

Lifesaving machine rolls into Monroe County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lifesaving machine rolls into Monroe County"

LATEST: Suspect's confession reveals tangled web of incest, marriage, murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Suspect's confession reveals tangled web of incest, marriage, murder"

Small Business lunch held in Bluefield

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business lunch held in Bluefield"

Arrest made in Oak Hill murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest made in Oak Hill murder"

Local hair salon collects winter coats for those in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local hair salon collects winter coats for those in need"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News