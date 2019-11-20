Charleston murder suspect captured in Philadelphia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted in connection with a murder in Charleston this past July has been arrested by the United States Marshals Service for the Southern District of West Virginia along with the Charleston and South Charleston police departments in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Braheim Griffin, 25, was wanted for 1st Degree Murder in the death of 19-year-old Trequan Gibson. On July 4, Griffin allegedly shot Gibson multiple times on Charleston’s West End. Griffin had been on the run since that day. The combined law enforcement effort led authorities to learn that Griffin was hiding out in Philadelphia. US Marshals in Philadelphia spotted Griffin in the city and captured him.

United States Marshal Michael T. Baylous said “It is through the cooperation of law enforcement and the public that these outstanding accomplishments are achieved. I am extremely proud of our Deputy United States Marshals, Task Force Officers, the South Charleston Police Department, and the Charleston Police Department working side by side to protect and serve the citizens of West Virginia and our great nation!”