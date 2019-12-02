Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Charleston Police identify teen killed in shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department has identified the teenager who was fatally shot on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Police say at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Lovell Drive in Charleston, West Virginia for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Laurina Blake, 18, of Charleston, lying near a white Nissan Rogue. They say Blake had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police say the vehicle Blake was lying near showed evidence of bullet damage and multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. The possible suspect vehicle is a white SUV that left the scene following the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-8111. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Happy birthday dad!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Happy birthday dad!"

Kids want tech for Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids want tech for Christmas"

How to stay on budget this Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to stay on budget this Black Friday"

Tips to keep you safe while hitting Black Friday deals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to keep you safe while hitting Black Friday deals"

Holiday of Lights Festival open for 23rd season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday of Lights Festival open for 23rd season"

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company opening new Craft House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company opening new Craft House"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News