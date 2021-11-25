Chef offers advice on turkey alternatives for Thanksgiving dinner

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Supply Chain shortages across the nation may have caused disruptions in your traditional Thanksgiving Day recipes.

The Executive Chef at Tamarack says if you are short on turkey and all the fixings this year, you can take a chance and experiment with some new recipes. He said dishes do not have to be limited to certain kinds of recipes and you can experiment with everyday items you find in the grocery store.

“Chicken is always a good one,” Stephen Gustard said. “Whole roasted chickens, pork loins is a good one, pork butts, any kind of a nice roast is good. Ultimately the best thing for Thanksgiving is everyone getting to the table and families coming together.”

Gustard said his personal favorite Thanksgiving Day recipe is sweet potato casserole with pecan strudle.