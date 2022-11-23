RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A Raleigh County chef says that nobody wants a foodborne illness for Thanksgiving, so turkey safety is important.

Paul Almond, the executive chef of The Dish Cafe in Daniels, said the only way to make sure a turkey is thoroughly cooked is to use a thermometer.

But, what about the “pop-up” thermometer that comes in the bird?

“You can’t rely on it,” advised Almond. “You’ll always want to rely on a thermometer.”

Almond said to place the thermometer in the thickest part of the breast. The temperature should read at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

“You don’t want to hit the bone,” he added. “The bone will give you an inaccurate reading.”

Almond said when in doubt, a search engine like Google is helpful for turkey cooking tips.