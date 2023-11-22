DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County chef urged folks to be careful when preparing turkeys and other poultry this holiday season.

An estimated one in six Americans will get sick this year, and 3,000 are predicted to die from foodborne illnesses, Food and Drug Administration officials warned.

Paul Almond, head chef at The Dish Cafe in Daniels, said on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, that one simple step can give peace of mind when preparing poultry, like turkey.

“You don’t want it to be dry. You don’t want to cook it real fast,” Chef Almond noted. “When you pull it out, temp it in the fattier part of the breast. Make sure that the thermometer doesn’t hit a bone, because that will give you a false reading. And that’s one of the bigger things. Just make sure your turkey is thoroughly cooked.”

Chef Almond said the temperature for poultry should always be 165 degrees Fahrenheit, taken on a reliable food thermometer.