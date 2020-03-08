Chick-fil-A Roundball Classic returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– For the 48th annual Chick-fil-a Beckley Roundball Classic 44 teams from three different states came to town to show off their skills on the court. Third graders all the way to eighth graders participated.

Sports and Rec Director at the YMCA, Jason Logan, said it is fun to see all the different teams and players from across West Virginia, Virginia and Kentucky play in one setting.

“It’s great to see all these kids that come from different communities that are playing the game that they love,” Logan said. “You know they play in their communities and different rec leagues and tournaments and such and to be able to come up and join us here and play in our tournament I think it’s outstanding.”

While allowing the kids to play the game they love, the Roundball Classic also boost the local economy here in Southern West Virginia.

“Your talking about teams coming from all over West Virginia as well as other states staying in hotels, eating at our restaurants, buying gas from us,” Logan said. “So the monetary value I don’t know that off the top of my head but it’s definitely huge to bring that much money into Southern West Virginia.”

Logan said the reason they hold these tournaments is to allow young athletes to grow and develop.

“I think its great to get kids involved in sports at such a young age,” Logan said. “It gives them something to learn you know teamwork and different attributes to be good people when they grow up.”