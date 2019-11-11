Chief Deputy announces bid for Wyoming County Sheriff

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County Chief Deputy Brad Ellison announced his bid for Sheriff.

He officially threw his name in the race for Wyoming County Sheriff in the 2020 election. Ellison said he wants to develop the young deputies in the department into a tough team to combat the county’s drug epidemic.

Ellison also said it is key to get the young people in the county to understand the dangers of drug use before it even starts.

“My major platform is going to be to develop the young deputies we have now and also to continue the fight of the drug situation we have in Wyoming County. And also be more of a part of the young generation, Ellison explained.

Ellison is a graduate of Pineville High School and later joined the U.S. Air Force. He joined the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department in 1991.