CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is joining other organizations and advocates around the nation to recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The importance of working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect is their main goal.

“Promoting the social, emotional, and developmental well-being of West Virginia children is our top priority. Together, we can increase awareness of this topic and strengthen year-round efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect,” said Jeff Pack, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services.

Governor Jim Justice also announced that April 2023 will be recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month in West Virginia.

“Children are the key to our future. We must work together to assure every child in West Virginia has a healthy, happy childhood free from abuse and neglect,” said Governor Justice.

To show support for children and families and to help recognize and show support for Child Abuse Prevention Month, West Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Wear Blue Day,” on Friday, March 31, 2023. Blue and silver, and blue pinwheels are the recognized symbols for child abuse prevention.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call DHHR’s Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect at 1-800-352-6513. You can also click here for prevention resources.

To view and apply for careers in the child welfare field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.