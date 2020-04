RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) – A child is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Greenbrier County.

According to Greenbrier County Dispatchers, a child was hit by a truck on Route 60 in the Rainelle area. It happened just after 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

The child was reportedly air lifted to Roanoke to treat injuries.

Details are still limited. The Rainelle Police Department is handling the investigation.