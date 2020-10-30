Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. kicks off “No Shave for the Brave” Fundraiser

PRINCETON. WV (WVNS) — Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc, has kicked of its fourth annual “No Shave for the Brave” Fundraiser to help child victims of abuse. Local law enforcement officers and residents around the region are encouraged to stop shaving for the month of November.

The Princeton Police Department has given any officers who want to participate in the November fundraiser permission to grow out their facial hair for the month.

“We are so appreciative of the Princeton PD’s support of No Shave for the Brave. Funds raised locally through the campaign will directly benefit child survivors of abuse here in Mercer County,” Child Protect Executive Director Shiloh Woodard said.

Registration for the fundraiser is currently open. Child Protect ensures a $25 donation will give entry into the event.

“No Shave for the Brave” will be open to the public. Prizes will also be awarded for ‘Best Beard’ and ‘Most Money Raised’.

For more information and to make a donation, visit the Child Protect of Mercer Co. website or contact their office at (304) 425-2710.