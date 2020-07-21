Children and masks: Tips from a pediatrician

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health officials say masks can prevent the spread of COVID-19. People across the country are wearing masks for their everyday activities, like grocery shopping, but what if you have to bring your little one along?

Dr. John Johnson with Beckley Pediatrics said it is important to explain to your child why they should wear a face covering.

“Start talking with them about it. Explain why they have to wear it, the importance of it. Explain when they have to wear it. Don’t wear it outside, only inside,” Johnson said.

Johnson said to have kids wear the masks at home to get comfortable with them.

“Get them used to it before they need it,” Johnson explained.

Then, at places like the grocery store, they hopefully will not give you a hard time. Johnson added it is best to find a mask that fits your child; one that is not too big and not too small, so they are not constantly adjusting it.

“Get a mask that fits them. You want to get one that filters fairly well, that’s also easy to breathe through. Some of the homemade masks, they are making them way too thick. Then they are really uncomfortable to breathe. So if they are uncomfortable to breath and uncomfortable to wear, they aren’t going to keep them on,” Johnson explained.

To make the situation a little more enjoyable, you can find a mask that is fun.