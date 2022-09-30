BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It was a historic announcement: The City of Beckley’s 31st Chili Night would be postponed for a week.

Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield, the lead organizer of the popular annual street fair, made the announcement on Thursday, as the region anticipates heavy rainfall. It is the first time in the history of the festival, which hosts a chili cook-off, live entertainment, and vendors, the date has been changed.

Chili Night is traditionally held on the first Saturday in October.

“It’s the first time we’ve really had to move it before, but when a hurricane comes in, what do you do?” Moorefield said, moments after the announcement. “We had polled our booths and our entertainment and the majority of them wanted to move it.”

She and her board made the decision after speaking with around 60 vendors and entertainers who are scheduled to perform. She said only four vendors had to pull out when the date changed, including a small carnival.

Moorefield added that snow was predicted for the 10th Chili Night, so the festival was held at an indoor venue.

Chili Night will be Saturday, October 8, 2022. Tickets are on sale in advance at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.