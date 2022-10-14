FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — While Bridge Day is filled with festivities and food out over the New River Gorge, once the sun goes down and the event concludes, it is time for chili.

The annual chili night was canceled for the last few years as well. Fayetteville CVB is ready for the event to return, and they have a couple of surprises up their sleeve as well.

“We have a special guest, it will be a surprise guest that we are going to honor this year so we are excited about that, hopefully, everyone can come out and witness it I don’t want to give it away until they get here but we are really excited about it,” said Tabitha Stover, the executive director Fayetteville CVB.

It is not too late to be a judge for the annual chili cook-off, you can find out how to do so here.