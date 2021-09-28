Chili Night tickets go on sale at Exhibition Coal Mine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for a taste of fall this weekend, you can check out Chili Night in Beckley, but that is not all that will be there.

There will only be 1000 tickets distributed for chili tasting but there will be musical performances, non-chili vendors, and an art show. The Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield, said attending Chili night is a great way to support local businesses.

“From food to crafts they might see something like that,” Jill Moorefield said. “We have the sculpture the new cardinal sculpture to check out on the corner and all the different businesses downtown that really depend on this event.”

Tickets for the chili tasting are on sale at the Exhibition Coal Mine in Beckley.