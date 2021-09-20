Chili Night to make its return to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Chili Night will continue in Uptown Beckley this year, but it will look a little different.

Organizers met Monday, September 20, 2021 to discuss a scaled-down version of the event. Jill Moorefield, the Director of Beckley Events, said there will only be 20 chili vendors and 20 non-chili vendors. They will also only sell 1,000 tickets this year instead of the usual 4,000.

“We wanted to be able to offer something for people to do because if we don’t, they’re going to go out of town and they’re going to find stuff regardless,” Moorefield said. “So, let’s try to do a scaled back version and hopefully everybody will be safe and responsible.”

Chili night will happen Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Moorefield said masks are encouraged, but not required.