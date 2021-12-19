Chilly Sunday, dry start to the week

Definitely a dreary and cold Sunday, and that won’t change through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures in the 30s will drop into the 20s overnight, so expect slick travel conditions and black ice, especially on bridges and overpasses. Warn younger drivers especially to be careful.





Monday continues our wintry feel. Heading out to work and school in the morning, you’ll need a coat as temperatures will start in the low to mid 20s with icy spots around. Sunny skies will be rule for the day, though, with highs in the low 40s. Mountains look to remain in the low to mid-30s. We’ll stay dry all day and into the overnight as low drop back into the 20s.



Tuesday, highs remain in the 40s for most, even in the mountains. Clear skies dominate as high pressure is in control for the time being. For the most part, outside of being a bit chilly, this should be a fairly nice way to start off Winter!



Wednesday, highs stick to the low 40s for most. Overall were fairly quiet, with mostly clear skies throughout the day. Holiday travel should be in the clear as it starts to pick up around this point in the week, no major obstacles weather-wise are expected.



Thursday, we’re still quiet in anticipation of the holidays. Another easy travel day is expected for everyone, whether their commuting or heading off to see family. Highs will make a quick jump to the upper 40s with a few low 50s popping up here and there.



Christmas weekend is looking mild, so hopes of snow on Christmas may go unfulfilled yet another year. Highs Friday will be in the 50s and rain showers will move in during the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers will also be around on Christmas Day, with temperatures in the 50s.

In the extended forecast, we’re looking above-average on temperatures with highs in the 50s and maybe even reaching the low 60s after Christmas weekend. It’s looking unsettled as well, with rain shower chances in the forecast through the end of the period.



As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Cold, quiet, watch for icy roads due to refreezing. Lows in the 20s.

MONDAY:

Sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mild and dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Mild, afternoon/evening showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers are possible. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, drier but looking cooler. Highs in the 40s.