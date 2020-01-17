Chip and Joanna Gains network to launch this fall

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ upcoming TV network, called Magnolia, will launch Oct. 4.

The announcement was made Thursday, January 16, 2020, by Discovery’s President and CEO.

The Magnolia network is a joint venture with Discovery and the Gaineses will serve as chief creative officers.

It will replace the DIY network and include programming about community, home, garden, food, wellness and design.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

No charges filed in Greenbrier County shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No charges filed in Greenbrier County shooting"

Volunteers needed for Fayette County Teen Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers needed for Fayette County Teen Court"

Greenbrier Valley Airport launching re-branding campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Airport launching re-branding campaign"

Beckley Mayor details re-election plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Mayor details re-election plans"

Old Bojangles building to be used for new medical cannabis store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Bojangles building to be used for new medical cannabis store"

Bus driver charged with DUI after crashing on I-77

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus driver charged with DUI after crashing on I-77"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News