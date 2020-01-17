Chip and Joanna Gains network to launch this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ upcoming TV network, called Magnolia, will launch Oct. 4.

The announcement was made Thursday, January 16, 2020, by Discovery’s President and CEO.

The Magnolia network is a joint venture with Discovery and the Gaineses will serve as chief creative officers.

It will replace the DIY network and include programming about community, home, garden, food, wellness and design.

