LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A popular festival is returning to Downtown Lewisburg this year.

The Chocolate Festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but the United Way of Greenbrier Valley says it is back and better than ever. Tickets from 2020 will be honored at this year’s festival.

Executive Director for the United Way, Erica Vaughan, said the festival will undergo some changes but people can still expect to see fun activities for people of all ages and lots of chocolate.

“You will be able to visit the merchants, eat some good chocolate, I think there will be chocolate martinis to be had, just a fun day for everyone,” Vaughan said. “We have some activities, Willy Wonka will be out and about greeting everyone.”

Tickets for this year’s festival are on sale now. You can purchase them or renew your 2020 tickets here.