LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Preparations are in full swing for Lewisburg’s 15th Annual Chocolate Festival!

Not only is the Chocolate Festival a fun weekend event celebrating Lewisburg’s local businesses and chocolate, but it’s also for a good cause.

All proceeds from the festival go towards helping the United Way of Greenbrier Valley. Erica Vaughn, the Executive Director of United Way of Greenbrier Valley, said this year there is a special event added to the lineup.

“Well this is special, we’ve kind of changed the trajectory of the festival this year,” said Vaughn. “We have a treasure hunt for the golden egg. Families can go around town and look for the golden egg and get some prizes at the end of the treasure hunt.”

Vaughn told us online tickets are sold out, but more tickets will be available on-site when the festival starts.