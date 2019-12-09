Cholesterol levels increase risk of heart disease

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The older you get, your chances of having heart disease increases.

One way to be proactive is to get your blood pressure checked regularly and check your cholesterol levels. The best way to check to see if you are healthy is by consistently going to the doctor.

Cardiologist, Dr. Bill Harris, said it is never too early to start getting your cholesterol levels checked.

“Well, unfortunately, you may not know it unless you have your blood checked,” Dr. Harris said. “Just having a high serum cholesterol, you won’t be symptomatic from it. You’re first symptom may be, unfortunately, a heart attack or stroke, or a problem with circulation in your legs.”

Doctor Harris said people should start getting their cholesterol checked at 21-years-old.

Other ways to maintain good heart health is by exercising and eating right. Put away the fast food, fried food, and cigarettes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Farmers Market to open on Mercer Street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farmers Market to open on Mercer Street"

59 News Online Update: 12/8/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: 12/8/19"

Wyoming County Shop with a cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Shop with a cop"

4 dead in shooting at Naval Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "4 dead in shooting at Naval Base"

3 fired from WV corrections agency after apparent Nazi salute

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 fired from WV corrections agency after apparent Nazi salute"

Salvation Army goes digital with Red Kettle campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army goes digital with Red Kettle campaign"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News