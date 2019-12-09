Cholesterol levels increase risk of heart disease

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The older you get, your chances of having heart disease increases.

One way to be proactive is to get your blood pressure checked regularly and check your cholesterol levels. The best way to check to see if you are healthy is by consistently going to the doctor.

Cardiologist, Dr. Bill Harris, said it is never too early to start getting your cholesterol levels checked.

“Well, unfortunately, you may not know it unless you have your blood checked,” Dr. Harris said. “Just having a high serum cholesterol, you won’t be symptomatic from it. You’re first symptom may be, unfortunately, a heart attack or stroke, or a problem with circulation in your legs.”

Doctor Harris said people should start getting their cholesterol checked at 21-years-old.

Other ways to maintain good heart health is by exercising and eating right. Put away the fast food, fried food, and cigarettes.