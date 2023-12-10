BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Wildwood House was finished in 1836, twenty-five years before the country would be torn in two by the Civil War and twenty-seven years before West Virginia became a state.

However, they still celebrated Christmas, though their traditions were very different than the ones we celebrate now.

“I really just want them to be able to see, you know, some of the traditions that maybe we don’t do anymore, some of the traditions that we still celebrate today, some of the ones that are still Beckley traditions that maybe we celebrate in town that we didn’t know the Beckley family celebrated.” said Rebekah Graham, President of the Raleigh County Historical Society.

Some of these traditions are still around… Drinking hot cider around a fireplace, decorating a Christmas tree, the giving of gifts.

Others are not so commonly practiced, like playing Christmas music on a bowed psaltery, using dried fruits for Christmas garland, or the telling of ghost stories in front of the fire.

“The decorations, I think… The smells…” said Nicole Tomlin of Beaver about her reactions to walking into the house. “The trees decorated with the cranberries and oranges and cinnamon sticks. You can smell the Christmas in it.”

Christmas at Wildwood was certainly a look back into the past, and a reminder that we are not so far removed from the traditions of long ago.

The Wildwood House Museum is open during the summer months and by arranging a scheduled tour. For more information, you can call 304-252-3730.