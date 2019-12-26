Christmas Day is one of the busiest days for movie theaters

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– After unwrapping gifts and eating their Christmas meal families head out to the movies. Families enjoy keeping the tradition alive by seeing the newest movies in theater including the newest Star Wars movie, Jumanji and Frozen 2.

General Manager Jacob Armstrong said over the last couple years the crowd always seems to grow on Christmas.

“On Christmas, I’ll tell you what the trends that we see are folk kind of go get themselves something to eat, everyone is making dinner then they all kind of show up to the movies,” Armstrong said. ‘No one is every alone we got families out here.”

Armstrong said he loves seeing all the families come out to the movies and bond over what ever movie they are seeing.