Christmas Day is one of the busiest days for movie theaters

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– After unwrapping gifts and eating their Christmas meal families head out to the movies. Families enjoy keeping the tradition alive by seeing the newest movies in theater including the newest Star Wars movie, Jumanji and Frozen 2.

General Manager Jacob Armstrong said over the last couple years the crowd always seems to grow on Christmas.

“On Christmas, I’ll tell you what the trends that we see are folk kind of go get themselves something to eat, everyone is making dinner then they all kind of show up to the movies,” Armstrong said. ‘No one is every alone we got families out here.”

Armstrong said he loves seeing all the families come out to the movies and bond over what ever movie they are seeing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager"

Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him"

LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman"

59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019"

City of Ronceverte looking to upgrade sewer system

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Ronceverte looking to upgrade sewer system"

Missing woman arrested by Raleigh County Deputies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing woman arrested by Raleigh County Deputies"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News