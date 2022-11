SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Two Christmas trees are stolen and another item is badly damaged from display in front of the Summers County Courthouse.

According to Chief Deputy Adkins with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, it is believed the incident took place between 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 19, and 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 20.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Deputy Adkins at the Summers County Sheriff’s Department at 304-466-7111.