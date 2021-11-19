Christmas spirit makes its way to Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Lewisburg.

The annual tree lighting will take place Saturday evening to kick off Christmas in Lewisburg. There will be carriage rides, holiday treats and surprise visits from Santa every Saturday until Christmas Eve. Mayor Beverly White said Christmas in Lewisburg is a great opportunity for people to support local businesses during the holiday season.

“We are so unique, and what you find in Lewisburg, you will not find anywhere else,” White said. “So Amazon, you do not have nothing on us.”

Saturday’s opening event features a holiday shopping window contest.

