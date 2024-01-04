BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For those in Beckley, getting rid of the 2023 Christmas tree is easy and free.

Beckley Board of Public Works crews will haul away all trees in city limits, starting Monday, January 8, 2023.

Board of Public Works Director Pamela Frey said it’s a free service for those who leave a tree at the curb at 7 A.M. on Monday.

“We’re going to start in Ward One, which is in the Harper Road and Maxwell Hill area, and we will travel through the whole city, all five wards, hopefully in a couple of days,” said Frey on Thursday, January 4, 2023.

Frey reminded Beckleyans the pick-up service is for live trees only.

She said the trees are being used for mulch at Raleigh County Landfill, which means artificial trees do not qualify for pick-up.