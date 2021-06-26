Chuck Mathena Center hosts Second Annual Food Truck Frenzy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Employees at the Chuck Mathena Center had a busy Saturday, June 26, 2021, as they hosted their second annual Food Truck Frenzy. All day, people enjoyed live music while also eating from one of seven different food trucks.

Candace Wilson is the Executive Director of the Chuck Mathena Center. She told 59News last year, the festival was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

“Everything from tacos to a low country boil. We got the big giant turkey legs and we just have lots of good food. The music just progresses better and better,” Wilson said.

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Blessed Union will be performing, then at 9 p.m., Jefferson Starship will take the stage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News