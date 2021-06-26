Chuck Mathena Center hosts Second Annual Food Truck Frenzy

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Employees at the Chuck Mathena Center had a busy Saturday, June 26, 2021, as they hosted their second annual Food Truck Frenzy. All day, people enjoyed live music while also eating from one of seven different food trucks.

Candace Wilson is the Executive Director of the Chuck Mathena Center. She told 59News last year, the festival was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

“Everything from tacos to a low country boil. We got the big giant turkey legs and we just have lots of good food. The music just progresses better and better,” Wilson said.



On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Blessed Union will be performing, then at 9 p.m., Jefferson Starship will take the stage.