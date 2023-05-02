BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — After a year and a half remodel, Citizens Building Supply is excited to host a Grand Re-Opening.

Citizens Building Supply is hosting an entire week of festivities in celebration.

Jeff Butler, the General Manager of Citizens Building Supply, says a lot of blood, sweat and tears went into the remodel, but he hopes the company can always build on their success.

“I’m sure that we will take a small breather. Then we will be right back to building and making it better than before,” said Butler.

Butler says this whole week will be focused on bringing the community out and making connections.