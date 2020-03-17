Citizen’s Police Academy suspended amid COVID-19 pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Citizen’s Police Academy is suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

According to the release, many guidelines and protocols were put in place on national, state and local levels to help protect the public. The sessions are suspended until further notice.

The Beckley Police Department will continued to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic daily and will announce a new date in the future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News