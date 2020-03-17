Citizen’s Police Academy suspended amid COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Citizen’s Police Academy is suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

According to the release, many guidelines and protocols were put in place on national, state and local levels to help protect the public. The sessions are suspended until further notice.

The Beckley Police Department will continued to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic daily and will announce a new date in the future.