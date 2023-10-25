BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The trees around the Mountain State still show their fall colors, but Beckley Board of Public Works crews said on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, that they’re planning for when the leaves hit the ground.

The city of Beckley’s annual fall leaf pickup starts on November 13, 2023.

Pamela Frey, director of Beckley Board of Public Works, urged folks to set bags of leaves within five feet of the curb for workers to haul away. Crews will also take way small branches.

“The limbs that are put out, just make sure they are small,” said Frey. “If it’s anything over two inches in diameter, it’s really too big. “This is mainly just for brush, some smaller items, and leaves.”

Frey said household items will not be hauled away until the annual Spring Clean-up.

Both services are free to city residents.