Raleigh County, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley has announced that its annual Fall Leaf Pickup will begin bright and early at 7 in the morning on November 13, 2023.

Leaves and other debris must be placed in plastic bags or similar containers. Yard trimmings will also be picked up, however all branches must be less than two inches in diameter.

All bags or containers must be placed within five feet of the curb.

Public Works advises that it may take several days to complete the city-wide pickup, and that there will be no return trip once your street has been completed.