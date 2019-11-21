City of Beckley awarded for being bike friendly

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The League of American Bicyclists awarded Beckley an Honorable Mention for being a Bike Friendly Community.

According to the release, for the last two years, Active Southern West Virginia and Beckley Bike and Pedestrian Action Committee (BPAC) focused their efforts in Beckley to make the community more accommodating for bicyclists and pedestrians. The goal is to create more opportunities to be physically active for residents.

Improvements have been made to increase foot and bike traffic. New bike racks have been installed, bicycle repair stations have been put in place for people to use, as well as air pumps. The new Complete Street Policy was passed by the Beckley City Council in July 2019.

Volunteer coordinator for Active SWV, Erin Reid, said there is still a lot they want to accomplish and she hopes this recognition can help propel them forward.

“We would like to see some expansion of more trails in the area,” said Reid. “We would like to see some connection. One of the big things we’d like to focus on is connectivity so making sure sidewalks are safe, there’s safe lighting and making sure there is connectivity to those recreational trails.”

Morgantown and Buckhannon are the only other cities in West Virginia that receive recognition from the League of American Bicyclists.

“The City of Beckley is proud to follow the leadership of Active Southern West Virginia in its ongoing efforts to create an active and healthy workforce now and in years to come,” Mayor Robert Rappold stated in a release.