BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A member of Beckley Common Council said on Monday, September 11, 2023, that he is prepared to welcome the City of Beckley’s first business incubator.

Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap announced the WJLS building could soon serve as a workspace for start-up businesses.

The non-profit West Virginia Hive Network, which provides support to entrepreneurs who are starting new businesses, has received grant money to renovate the property and operate the incubator from the building, according to Dunlap.

“Now they (entrepreneurs) may be able to create a smaller footprint inside of that business, so they can get their business off the ground, and I’m excited the City of Beckley is making that type of investment, with the funds received from The Hive for capital investments,” said Dunlap.

The City of Beckley owns the building, after a local family donated it in 2022. The building already provides some rental income to the City of Beckley.

Council must vote to approve the partnership with West Virginia Hive, Dunlap said.