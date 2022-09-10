BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The family of the late Madrith Chambers accepted a proclamation from Mayor Rob Rappold which honored Chambers on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Chambers was a distinguished West Virginian who served on Beckley Common Council for twelve years and successfully pushed for annexation of the Red Brush district into the city. She died in December 2021 at age 86.

Her daughters and grandchildren accepted a certificate during the street fair and thanked the City of Beckley for the honor.

“It means a lot,” said Adam Peck, Chambers’ grandson. “They said she’s the Daughter of Beckley,’ or something like that, so it means a lot that she’s being recognized for all she’d done in the community.”

Peck said his grandmother was wise and had a talent for seeing the good in everyone she encountered.