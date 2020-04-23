City of Beckley holding virtual tours of local landmarks

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley is offering a creative way to showcase the history of the city during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, Beckley Events started a virtual tour of the city.

Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, said this is a way for families to learn about history and also practice social distancing.

“You can learn about the local history and national history, things that happened here there were civil war sites,” Moorefield said. “There are different markers mentioning some of the founding fathers and people that have made some difference in our community throughout the years.”

Moorefield said people can visit the Beckely Events Facebook page for pictures and to see find out which site will be featured on which day.