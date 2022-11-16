BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The City of Beckley is holding its annual leaf and yard debris pickup.

If you have bagged leaves or small branches you would like for the City Public Works Department to pick up, you are asked to place them by the curb.

The department says leaves must be placed in bags or similar containers and yard trimmings will also be picked up.

“It needs to be at least 5 feet from the curb so we can get our trucks to them and our guys will hand load all those bags and some of the climbs,” said public works office manager, Pamela Frey. “The limbs can’t be no larger than 2 inches in or it’s basically considered firewood.”

Pickup began Monday, November 14.