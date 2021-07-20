City of Beckley plans park renovations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The city of Beckley is looking to make some changes to parks around the area.

The city would like to renovate the Freedom Skate Park. Plans are still in development, but leaders with the parks department say the project could cost $300,000.

The city is also looking to renovate playgrounds in the area to make them more accessible for children with disabilities. Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley, said the goal is to make the parks safer for all children.

“The playground industry has come so far in the last 20 years and so there’s all kinds of play toys you can get that are inclusive and open to all children,” said Baker.

Some parks in the area are already accessible, including New River Park, Temple Street East Park, and the Simpkin Street park.