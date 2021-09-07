City of Beckley prepares for Day of Remembrance

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As the 20 year anniversary of the World trade Center attacks approaches, the Beckley first responder community is preparing to honor those lost in the attacks and locally.

The city is home to a piece of steel that was recovered from the south tower. Members of the community are welcome to honor those lost at a prayer service at the monument in Uptown Beckley at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. After sundown, first responders will get together for a silent parade of lights. The parade will end at Linda K. Epling Stadium for a full memorial service.

Kevin Price, a retired firefighter and organizer of the memorial events, said it is important to continue to teach young people about these events 20 years later.

“I want those that weren’t born to remember that yes it was a tragic day, 3,000 people lost their lives in just a few hours,” Price said. “But, in the days following, there were no Democrats, no Republicans, there were no blacks, there were no whites, there were no rich, there were no poor, we were all Americans.”

Price said the memorial will happen just after sundown. He also told 59News there is a special surprise in honor of the 20 year anniversary.