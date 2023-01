BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– If your Christmas tree still sits in your living room, the city of Beckley wants to help out.

There will be a tree pickup the week of January 9th, 2023.

City Public Works Director Pamela Frey says not many people use live trees anymore. In 2022, the city collected 79 trees.

“All we ask is you have your live tree by the curb by 7 a.m. and we plan on having the pickup completed within two days,” said Frey.

Pickup begins on January 9th.