BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Holiday travel and busy roadways are a major point of concern for the upcoming winter weather.

Keeping the roads clear during one of the biggest travel weekends of the year is a priority for the Beckley Board of Public Works. They are prepared with 12 trucks ready to go with 2 in each ward and a backup in case of an emergency.

In a 12-hour shift, crews will cover the entire city of Beckley.

Keeping the streets clear and cars off the roads will make the job a lot easier for crews.

“The best thing people can do is try to get their vehicle off the street,” said Pamela Frey with the Board of Public Works. “If at all possible, park in your yard, your driveway, that way we can clear the street curb to curb. It just makes for an easier job for us.”

Frey also recommended pulling over and letting their trucks pass, if one appears behind you on the road.