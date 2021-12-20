City of Beckley remembers Madrith Chambers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley is remembering an influential community member.

Madrith Chambers passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at 86-years-old. She was the first black woman elected to Beckley Common Council and served as the Ward 5 representative for 12 years.

Mayor Rob Rappold said she was instrumental in creating the Kids Classic Festival and working with the Beckley Police Department to recruit minority candidates.

“I have never known anybody who reached into all communities in the City of Beckley and who was so well-known and well-respected not only in Ward 5, which was her ward as a Councilwoman, but all over the city and a lot of that had to do with her great job at the IRS and people she helped,” Rappold said.

She received the Key to the City of Beckley from former Mayor Bill O’Brien in 2016. Chambers was also the recipient of the “Distinguished West Virginian” Award in August 2020 from Governor Jim Justice.