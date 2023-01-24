BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley saw a rise in the money businesses and homeowners invested in construction projects, city treasurer Billie Trump reported on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Trump said the city issued fewer permits for construction in 2022 when compared to the previous year, but the amount of construction went up by about $10 million.

A report issued by Trump’s office showed around $31 million spent on construction in 2022, compared to nearly $21.6 million in 2021.

“I think everybody watched HGTV because the amount of remodeling went through the roof, said Trump. “We’re probably looking at just residential remodeling and commercial remodeling, over $10 million.”