BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Fentanyl, the strong synthetic opioid, is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine according to the DEA.

It’s causing a major problem in Raleigh County, more specifically the City of Beckley.

Paul Seamann, the Director of Jan Care Ambulance said his department is seeing more overdoses.

“Our squads are going out on fentanyl overdoses what we’re required to breathe for the patient and give Naloxone or Narcan at least twice a day now in a couple of the counties areas in Raleigh or Fayette County so there’s definitely an increase in the overdoses right now,” Seamann said.

Lieutenant Jason McDaniel with the Beckley Police Department who’s been in law enforcement since the ’90s said he’s seen a huge increase in over the last few years with drugs.

He said you can find Fentanyl in almost any illegal substance.

“It’s not just in Heroin anymore. It’s very rare that any drug, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, whatever the drug is that comes in this building. If we test it, it will have Fentanyl in it,” McDaniel said.

A new fentanyl that comes in the shape of candy is being found in the Northern Part of West Virginia. This could potentially be marketed to young college students and even high schoolers.

Thankfully, Seamann said they haven’t had to deal with the new Fentanyl problem.

“It is not a problem of the youth. We rarely are treating people thankfully that are in their teens even their early twenties. The majority of the people that we are resuscitating are going to be in their 30s and 40s but we also at least five or six times a month are in their late 50s, mid-60s,” Seamann said.