City of Beckley spring cleanup day still scheduled

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With more time at home during the pandemic, it is the perfect opportunity to do some spring cleaning. The city of Beckley is conducting its annual Spring Clean-up day.

Mayor Rob Rappold said after talking with the Director of Public Works, Jerry Stump, all of the public works employees will be taking the necessary precautions when picking up items on the curb.

“Asked him how he felt about moving ahead with the April 20th date. He felt like we could do that, they will exercise the proper distancing,” Rappold said.

Rappold said the city-wide clean up is still April 20, 2020.