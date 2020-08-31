City of Beckley starts initiative to hire minorities in emergency services positions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The city of Beckley is making an effort to be more diverse.

An Emergency Services Diversity Hiring event will be held Sept. 19, 2020, for Beckley Police and Fire departments, Jan Care EMS, and the National Guard.

Capt. Chuck Ragland with the Beckley Police Department said diversity is important to their team. They are hiring for 12 open positions, and hope to have more diverse candidates to fill them.

“Especially younger children, when they see someone like them, it makes them feel safer. It’s not so much the boogie man anymore, it’s more of a friend. The more diverse we can make our department, the better off in the long run we can always be,” Ragland said.

The job fair will be at the East Beckley Police Substation from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then at the East Park Police Station from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to everyone and sponsored by the City of Beckley, Human Rights Commission, and National Council for Negro Women.