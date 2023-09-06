BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley plans an annual remembrance ceremony, this year honoring the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 at Jim Word Memorial Park.

City officials and others gather at the memorial every year, which is fashioned from metal which came from the wreckage of the World Trade Center’s South Tower.

Beckley Common Councilman Kevin Price, city manager Billie Trump, and firefighter Bryan Trump brought the metal from New York in 2011.

“It’s a date, just like it’s etched in stone, here, we will never forget,” Price said on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. “And you know, that’s just a day that reaches inside of us and touches us all, just to remember the patriotism and the sacrifices that happened that day.”

Billie Trump said 9/11 reminds the country that, even in a country as diverse as America, we share a common bond which is greater than our differences.

“The courage demonstrated on that day still resonates with us all,” Trump added.

The event begins at 9:00 AM on Monday, September 11, 2023.

April Badtke and Beckley Common Councilwoman-at-Large Sherrie Hunter also organize the annual remembrance.