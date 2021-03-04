City of Beckley to host annual spring cleanup

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Spring is almost here, the time to get rid of all that stuff you have been holding on to. The City of Beckley is here to help! The Public Works Department announced the date for the annual Spring Cleanup pickup.

Last year, the pickup was cancelled due to the pandemic. Jerry Stump, the Director of Public Works, said his crews will be going to neighborhoods in city limits.

“All they need to do is, it starts April 19th and we would like for everything to be out throughout the city that week. April 19th,” Stump said.



Workers will not return to streets once they leave.

The pick-up starts on April 19, 2021. Here are a list of things they will not accept:

Tires

Hazardous waste

Yard Waste

Demolition Materials, Batteries, liquids

Appliances

Petroleum Products

The will be begin to pick up appliances every Friday for $25. If you are interested, call them at 304-256-1813.