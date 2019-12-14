Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

City of Beckley to recognize Theatre West Virginia on Dec. 19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Theatre West Virginia is celebrating their 59th season this year and they are also being recognized by the City of Beckly as the leading arts organization. Thursday Dec. 19 will be Theatre West Virginia Day.

Manager of Theatre West Virginia Scott Hill said to help celebrate donations made to Theatre West Virginia Day will be doubled by Stephen New Law Office.

“The Theatre will use that to help the summer programs for 2020 at Grandview,” Hill said. “So it’s a good time good time of the year Steve News Law Office has stepped up and really helped us out and you can make a difference because your $20 becomes $40 on the 19th of December for Theatre WV Day.”

Donations can be mailed to:

Theatre West Virginia

PO Box 1205

Beckley, West Virginia 25802-1205

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local volunteer group helps deployed families for Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local volunteer group helps deployed families for Christmas"

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community"

Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County"

Local swimmer pushes for new Greenbrier County Aquatic Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local swimmer pushes for new Greenbrier County Aquatic Center"

Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook"

Heroes 4 Hire holds fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroes 4 Hire holds fundraiser"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News