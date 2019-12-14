City of Beckley to recognize Theatre West Virginia on Dec. 19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Theatre West Virginia is celebrating their 59th season this year and they are also being recognized by the City of Beckly as the leading arts organization. Thursday Dec. 19 will be Theatre West Virginia Day.

Manager of Theatre West Virginia Scott Hill said to help celebrate donations made to Theatre West Virginia Day will be doubled by Stephen New Law Office.

“The Theatre will use that to help the summer programs for 2020 at Grandview,” Hill said. “So it’s a good time good time of the year Steve News Law Office has stepped up and really helped us out and you can make a difference because your $20 becomes $40 on the 19th of December for Theatre WV Day.”

Donations can be mailed to:

Theatre West Virginia

PO Box 1205

Beckley, West Virginia 25802-1205